Teenager pronounced dead after drowning Saturday

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) A teenager from Oregon, Missouri was pronounced dead on Saturday after drowning in the Missouri River.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Alexander Harris, 18, was swimming in the Missouri River, a half-mile north of Payne's Landing, when he attempted to assist another struggling swimmer. Harris went under the water and did not resurface.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Holt County Coroner.
The South Holt R-I School District posted on social media that the community, family, and friends held a candlelight memorial at the South Holt Football Field Sunday night.
South Holt also says they will have counselors and clergy available to the community on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the school.