The Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program looking for adopters

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program has officially launched its 39th year and will soon be ready for adopters.
The program allows generous members of the community to step in and 'adopt' individuals or families in need, helping them with gifts for the holiday season.
Beginning Wednesday, November 16, anyone interested in adopting can stop by the agency office at 1203 North 6th Street, call (816) 364-1131, or email adopt@helpmenow.org.
Once adopters decide what families they want to work with, they can choose how they want to help support the individuals they have adopted.
“They can interact directly with those families, they can be anonymous, and bring the items back to our agency. And then we'll make sure the items get to the individuals that they have chosen. Or they can you know, make, they can get certificates, let those folks shop for their family members themselves. There's all different kinds of ways that we can work with the adopters to make sure that all gets taken care of,” said Nichi Seckinger, Executive Director of AFL-CIO Community Services.
AFL-CIO Community Services wants to emphasize the increased need for adopters this year as they’ve already seen a lot of applications come in.