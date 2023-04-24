The dangers of drunk driving revealed in annual docudrama at St. Joe High School

(St. JOSEPH, Mo.) Students from Lafayette High School gathered on the lawn Monday to witness a "fatal" car accident scene.
It wasn't a real crash --- it's the annual docudrama intended to show teenagers what happens when you drink and drive. The scene was complete with theater students and emergency personnel, including a local funeral home coming to recover the body of the deceased.
"They complete a survey for the St Joe Health and Safety Council and in that survey, kids say how it affects them years down the road, not just their teenage years, but later in their life," said Sgt Shane Hux, of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Greyson Cline is a Layfayette High School student, and says, "People mess up and this is exactly why you should not mess up. This is what can happen and what might happen if you drink and drive."Students like Greyson had the chance to watch a video in the auditorium and hear from Savannah Domann's sister, Morgan who explained the terror and the aftermath of a drunk-driving incident on her family when Savannah died after being hit by an impaired driver last January on North Belt Highway.