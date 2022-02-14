The future of the Civic Arena renovations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the Civic Arena getting a new design of their basketball court, it's the start of a multi-million dollar project to renovate and rejuvenate the downtown arena.
This won't fix everything, but it's the start many people want to see.
"The Civic Arena is underestimated, the value that it provides to this community,” St. Joseph Parks Director Chuck Kempf said.
Built in 1980, the Civic Arena has housed hundreds of events and competitions.
From graduations to Division I elite 8 championships, to the mayor's banquets, high school basketball and even the circus.
"To be able to lure those events, you have to take care of what you have,” Director of Development at the St. Joseph Visitor’s Bureau, Brett Esely said.
That's why $3 million in parks tax dollars and ARPA funds are going toward improvements to the arena.
"The Civic Arena has had very little attention in all of its years. We maintain it and keep it clean,” Kempf said.
Operational for more than 40 years and time for some tlc with the first cosmetic renovation.
A new design of the basketball court, named in honor N.S. Hillyard.
"They do a lot of things that a lot of people don't know about and do it quietly. They play a huge role,” Kempf said.
With the court set up, it's the first step in getting the place ready for the Division II Women's Elite 8 in 2023 and 2024.
But there's plenty left to do, from hoops to seating, all being replaced.
"When you come and participate, you coach, you compete, what are you going to remember?” Esely said. “In a lot of cases you may not remember how you competed, but you’re going to remember that environment that you competed in and that’s the real unique thing about this building.”
These renovations, primarily centered on basketball, but the sports commission knows the opportunities for other sports are endless.
“This facility with 3,500 to 4,000 seats, depending on the event, that’s a cozy environment but the one thing we really take for granted when we’re talking about facility, it goes back to the key word, it goes back to environment,” Esley said.
The Civic Arena transforms from a chamber banquet to a basketball arena overnight.
When it's used 45 weekends out of the year, it needs to be updated.
And this is just the first step in making the Civic Arena the place to be for area events.
“We are doing some good things, but that’s an ongoing process, this really needs to continue the next few years until we get that back to a really modern, functional facility,” Kempf said.
“Knowing we are beginning to make some changes here in this facility, the sky really is the limit,” Esley said.
All of the basketball equipment and seating should be installed by March 2023 in time for the Division II Elite 8 Women's Tournament.