The Human Bean holds 7th annual Coffee for a Cure

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Friday, the Human Bean in St. Joseph and nationwide hosted its 7th annual Coffee for a Cure event– a day where all sales and tips go toward Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary Breast Cancer Patient Assistance Fund.
“It really benefits our patients. And so that's why we want to come out and be part of this,” said Dana McDaniel, Director of Oncology and Clinical Research, Mosaic Life Care.
“The Cancer Care Fund, it helps patients with transportation, medications, durable medical equipment, food, anything that they really need to support their cancer journey. That's, you know, just really a hardship for them, because some of their funds are spent on their drugs and their medications,” said McDaniel.
And all the money raised from drinks, tips, or donations will be matched 100% by Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary, doubling the total funds raised.
In addition to fundraising, the event is meant to also bring awareness to the importance of early testing for breast cancer.
“So we're wanting to see those pay people up front, go ahead and get their mammograms when appropriate, do their self breast exams, get their clinician breast exams completed, so that we can catch anything upfront and be able to have a more successful treatment for them,” said McDaniel.
“Self check. If, if you're in doubt, get it checked out. I never thought that it would be me. And I think that's a lot of our thought process is that ‘oh, it's nothing, it's not going to be me.’ And it turns out that it was me,” said Stacy Sharp, currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer.
The event showing support to cancer patients and survivors.
"Just being supported by, you know, my faith, my family, my friends, and then knowing that strangers are behind you. 100% like, This is amazing. I mean, that's what we're here for is we're a family. And even though you're a stranger, you're still family, because we're all going through the same thing, just a different route," said Sharp.