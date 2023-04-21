 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

The landscape on Highway 71 through Savannah sees changes

  • Updated
  • 0
Savannah, Mo

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) If you have been on US-71 through Savannah recently, the landscape is sure changing.

The North Central Missouri College Savannah campus will be done in May, and dentist Dr. Jordan will open his new office in early Fall. Scooters Coffee is finishing up its new build and United Fiber is building a brand new drive-thru with a window to drop off payments. In the last couple of years, they also put up a new building.

The ground will also break on a brand new Victory Chevrolet Dealership in the next couple of weeks, by Dollar General. Crawford Construction received the bid on most of these projects.