The landscape on Highway 71 through Savannah sees changes

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) If you have been on US-71 through Savannah recently, the landscape is sure changing.
The North Central Missouri College Savannah campus will be done in May, and dentist Dr. Jordan will open his new office in early Fall. Scooters Coffee is finishing up its new build and United Fiber is building a brand new drive-thru with a window to drop off payments. In the last couple of years, they also put up a new building.
The ground will also break on a brand new Victory Chevrolet Dealership in the next couple of weeks, by Dollar General. Crawford Construction received the bid on most of these projects.