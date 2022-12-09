(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Lion’s Club annual fruit sale is back.
Starting December 9th through December 17th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Lions Club will be selling cases of fruit as well as fruit baskets in the East Hills Parking Lot located off of Woodbine and Faraon street.
The nonprofit organization has been carrying on their annual fundraiser for over 25 years, serving the community through local organizations such as the AFL-CIO, Mid-City Excellence, and Voices Of Courage.
The fruit sale will also fund the organization’s national philanthropy of advocating for the blind and visually impaired.
“We have a good clientele that comes back to us every year they know who we are, they like the quality of our fruit. And we know that like everything else, prices are a little higher. And we counter that. And we can get give here that you may not be able to find in grocery stores. Because we have very quality type refers apples and oranges,” said Ron Barbosa, Vice President of the Lions Club and ‘head fruit’ of the fruit sale.
The fruit sale is located in the East Hills parking lot from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. December 9th through December 17th.
Fruit baskets are $32 with fruit case prices starting at $50.