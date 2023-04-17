The Missouri School Safety Grant: Will Local Schools See Funding?

(FAUCETT, MO.) Putting kids on the bus each the morning in the wake of recent school shootings have some local parents wondering just how safe their district campuses are.
KQ2-TV reached out to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in recent weeks to find out if the state has resources available to administrators.
We learned the state intends to award $20M to Missouri education agencies who apply for the first of its kind, school safety grant this year, and another $30M in 2024.
There was a catch. The application was due three weeks after administrators were made aware via email memo from the Assistant Commissioner of DESE, however, that did not stop at least one district from jumping at the opportunity.
Only birds chirping could be heard outside of Mid-Buch this morning, but don't let that fool you, inside, the fire-breathing dragons are ready to fight for funding,
"After the unfortunate Nashville area shooting, I had a parent reach out and say, "Hey can you talk me through our security?", said Jay Albright, Superintendent, Mid-Buchanan County R-V School District.
Albright tells us the district has spent over $400,000 on securing the property since he started in Faucett 4 years ago. This includes adding state-of-the-art video software and new exterior lighting. Mid-Buch is a community who easily passed an $8M bond in 2022. Still, Albright says the school safety grant is vital to his vision in beefing up security.
"With not only the recent incident, but over the last multiple years, just safety concerns and the state of affairs in the world we live in, we know we need to be extremely mindful of what were doing security-wise, and knowing that these funds would reach some of our security goals faster," said Albright.
He says it's nearly impossible to get parts to fix the school's current key-fab technology, so that project, along with panic buttons, and securing windows top Albright's list for spending the state's safety money.
"Installing shatterproof film for our windows, that's something we want to do, well, possibly do if we are provided those funds," said Albright.
He is a superintendent who is happy to reassure parents he and the board are tackling security, in-fact a duel-entry point system will be in place when school starts this fall.
Due to the size of the Mid-Buchanan County R-V School District the school was able to apply for up to $150,000 and will find out on April 28th when the state announces their decision if they will receive the state grant.