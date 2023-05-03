The Pony Express Farmer's Market is back for its 25th season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Pony Express Farmer's Market is now back for its 25th season.
Every Wednesday and Saturday the grower-only market will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the East Hills parking lot in St. Joseph through the end of October.
Flowers, jam, soap, and local produce are just a few of the local items offered on Wednesday.
Vendors telling KQ2 that it's the people that keep them coming back each year.
"Just getting to know the customers. You kind of create a bond with everybody and depend on each other to be here. So it's just you know where your food comes from. It's just a great place to get local food and know where it's grown and get it super fresh than the day before or the morning of," said Ryan Frakes, President, Pony Express Farmers Market.
For more information or if you would like to apply to become a vendor you can visit here.