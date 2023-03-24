The positive impact of the Pony Express Therapy Dogs

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Not all heroes wear capes…some wear collars. A local volunteer organization has been bringing smiles to the community through the power of therapy dogs.
“It's a proven fact that dogs have a gentle calming effect on people, it helps to lower blood pressure and promotes a sense of well being. And it's good for the dogs as well,” said Bill Luce, Executive Director of Pony Express Therapy Dogs.
The Pony Express Therapy Dogs go to nursing homes, libraries, schools and other special events to provide their comfort and support.
“We all have stories about, you know, meaningful moments when we've taken dogs on visits and the difference we've made in people's lives,” said Luce.
Bill and Sharon Luce were originally part of a therapy dog organization in Lincoln and decided to start their own volunteer group in St. Joseph five years ago.
“For most of them, it makes a big difference. Kids love dogs, by and large, and people in nursing homes. By and large love our dogs is well, not only it stirs up memories of the past when they had dogs. And we often hear stories about that, which is what we're here for us to make them feel better,” said Luce.
Bringing hope and peace to people when they need it the most.
“In fact, our dogs have been invited to a couple funerals. Because we made that big a difference to people in the last days of their lives, which is very rewarding,” said Luce.
And the bonds made with the dogs have lasting impacts on the people.
“To see someone have a positive reaction to one of your dogs. It's amazing. People will not know me when we're going down the hall, but they will know my dog. ‘Oh, here comes Forbes. Here's a greyhound coming in,’” said Luce.
If you have an event you would like the group to come to, or if you are interested in having your pet evaluated to become a therapy dog, you can call (816) 232-5162.