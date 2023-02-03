The US economy added a whopper 517,000 jobs in January

The US economy added an astonishing 517,000 jobs in January, showing that the labor market isn't ready to cool down just yet, according to new data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% from 3.5%, hitting a level not seen since before Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon.
Economists were expecting 185,000 jobs would be added last month, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.
This story is developing and will be updated.
