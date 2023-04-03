"This is where everything has led up to": NWMSU Bearcat Dance Team heads to nationals

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Northwest Missouri State University's Bearcat Dance Team had their nationals send off performance on Saturday.
Family, friends, and supporters filled the seats of Lamkin Arena to watch the dancers perform their routines for the final time before they take the national stage.
"I had tears in my eyes I'm so incredibly proud of them. They've really challenged themselves and pushed themselves not only in the classroom, but also in the weight room as well as in the studio," said Bearcat Dance Team Coach Liz Kietzman. "To see it out on the floor, and for them to perform it the first time in front of a crowd, it was a very emotional moment for me."
As a year-round sport, the dance team has been prepping for nationals since the team was announced.
"We actually started preparation back in April, so as soon as they made the team they knew exactly what some of the skills they needed to be on the nationals floor and they stepped up," said Kietzman. "Our preparation is a full year essentially to make sure that we are the strongest and the best team that we can be out on the floor."
Rookie team member Kylie Haas says that, despite this being her first year attending nationals at the collegiate level, she and her team are ready to hit the stage.
"The passion that has come together these last couple of weeks, we definitely had it from the start, but just leaning on one another and pushing through together has created this strong teammate atmosphere," said Haas. "It's just pushed us to be where we are today and I think we're gonna continue to improve all the way to Nationals."
For senior Team Captain Madison Johnson, being able to watch the growth of her team throughout the year leaves her excited to compete.
"The first most rewarding thing is watching the girls grow. I look up to those girls," said Johnson. "They are my inspiration, what I get up for, and I'm just so excited to see what we put out on that floor. Every single one of them. I'm their biggest fan."
The team departs on Tuesday for Daytona Beach, Florida where the NDA College National Championship is held.
They will compete on Thursday (8:18 a.m. and 6:20 p.m. CST) and then again at Finals on Friday (7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. CST).
To watch the livestream, click here.