This week is National Fire Prevention Week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Meanwhile, Monday marked the first day of National Fire Prevention week.
The American Red Cross is offering some tips on how you can escape a house fire in two minutes.
The Red Cross suggests including at least two ways to exit every room, select a meeting spot a safe distance away from the home, and place smoke alarms on each level of the house.
Also the Red Cross says to check manufacturing dates on each of the smoke alarms and make sure the escape plan is tailored to everyone's needs in the household.