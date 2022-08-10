This year, kids will head back to school without free meal waivers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As of June 30th of this year, the USDA ended free meal waivers for all school districts across the country, returning to pre-COVID policies.
For all schools in the area excluding Community Eligibility Provision schools, parents will either need to add money to their child’s lunch account or fill out the free and reduced lunch application for the upcoming school year.
If your child attends Benton, Bode, Central, Ellison, Field, Oak Grove, Pershing, Skaith, or the Early Learning Center you will need to add money to your student's lunch account or fill out the free and reduced lunch application.
Students who attend Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools will not need to fill out an application. Those schools include Lafayette, Robidoux, Spring Garden, Truman, Carden Park, Coleman, Edison, Hosea, Hyde, Lindbergh, Mark Twain, Parkway, Pickett, and Webster.
Although this system was in place during pre-COVID years, these policies may be new for some families.
“So this is probably the most back to normal that we've been in since March of 2020. So we're kind of back to that filling out applications. But because we've done the free meals for the last two years, we might have some families within our district who've never had to fill out a lunch application before. So it's a learning process for those families who have new students to the district,” said Becky Schoeneck, Nutrition Services Coordinator for the St. Joseph School District.
Free and reduced lunch applications are available here.
You can also call your child’s school or call the Nutrition Services Office at 816-671-4140 and someone will be available to help you fill out an application.