This year's election shows low turnout of voters

Election Day, the day to cast your vote for your favorite candidates. But this year, less than 20% of the county showed up to the polls.
“I think it's important that I exercise my voting rights and I want my vote to count,” said Anna Bundy, Voter in Buchanan County.
“It’s your voice, it’s your voice,” said Mary Dysart, Poll Volunteer.
The Buchanan County Clerk predicted a 25% to 30% turnout rate for this election.
“They've been running really smoothly. We've had some busy times, but we've managed to get him through pretty quickly and everything's gone really well,” said Christina Haertling, Poll Supervisor.
Overall, the turnout rate was lower than expected. The latest turnout numbers from the County Clerk's office show a turnout rate of 19.6%, down from 24.82% in 2018's election.
“It's been very slow. To predict, they predicted 25%. But we're nowhere near that. We're hoping for more turnout,” said Dysart.
The community hoped to see people show up and make their voice heard.
“I see people that can barely walk in here. And they're still here. The weather may be bad, they may be walking with a walker and they're still here so they can do it. You can do it,” said Heather Hausman, Voter in Buchanan County.
“It's your right to vote. And of course, if you don't vote, you can't really complain, even though you have those people that don't know. But I always tell my friends and family. Every vote does count. It makes a difference. Even if your candidate doesn't win. Oh, you got to do your civic duty,” said Jeffrey Ginn, Supervisory Judge.