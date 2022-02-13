Thousands of cookies made for Valentine's Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Valentine's Day, Monday is a big day for local bakeries. Country Cookie has been busy filling orders for specialty, decorated treats.
Their display case is stocked with sugar valentine's and their most popular is the sugar sprinkle cookie.
One manager says they're filling orders for classroom parties at schools, office parties and fundraisers in preparation for tomorrow.
The manager says the number of cookies they've made just for Valentine's Day is hard to believe.
"Wednesday alone we did 600 dozen cookies and they were all valentines. That was for one of the fundraisers. So on top of just you know all the orders and everything like that the number is kind of astounding you know when you realize how much you're actually doing. But I would say you know cookie wise, individual cookies, we're talking thousands and thousands of them," manager Jackie Beers said.
Country Cookie is now using the popular royal icing.