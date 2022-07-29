Thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans go to Red Rally on Friday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Friday evening Kansas City Chiefs fans gathered at the Civic Center Park behind city hall for the Red Rally.
The city of St. Joseph wanted to give thousands of fans a tailgate type of experience to get them pumped up for the Chiefs training camp in town and the upcoming season.
"Seeing Mitch Hothus up there, he always gets me hyped up the voice of the Chiefs," fan Skylar Smith said.
Fans were excited to hear music from Blane Howard and to hear Mitch Holthus speak, and to see KC Wolf out on the stage. One kid was happy to see his favorite perform.....Tech N9ne.
"You're the best rapper of all time," fan Major Hendrix wanted to say to Tech N9ne.
Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus got the crowd excited when he yelled those famous words everyone loves to chant.
And it was a family friendly event for everyone, so there were plenty of little fans throughout the park too.
"I'd say Tech N9ne honestly, how funny KC Wolf is," fan Amar Fortune said about his favorite part of the rally.