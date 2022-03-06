Thousands of women will be in St. Joseph for bowling tournament

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thousands of women will be here in St. Joe over the next five weekends to compete in a state bowling tournament.
The Missouri State Women's Bowling Championships started today at Revolutions Lanes and Belt Entertainment. About 270 women are competing this weekend.
"We have roughly 1,000 women here in town, actually more than that, but we have roughly 1,000 people going in this tournament, and it's over the course of five weekends," MOUSBC director Lori Gage said.
It's a singles, doubles and teams tournament that is held every year, but they had to cancel previously because of the pandemic. This is their 16th annual tournament.
"We had to cancel it completely in 2020. 2021 we had it and our entries were down. But we're bouncing back. I'm happy to say that we have over 250 some entries of over 1,000 women coming. So I'm excited," MOUSBC tournament director Karla Kliethermes said.
The winner of last year's tournament is also back to participate this year.
"Well, Amanda Cole won last year she's here participating today," Kliethermes said.
The women playing have a large range in age, but Kliethermes says all that matters is you can pick up a ball and toss it.
"We have a lot of people who are in their 70s that probably an 80s person. But yeah, from from 21 to if they can walk up there and throw a ball, they're coming," Kliethermes said.
Kliethermes says they will have the tournament in Joplin next year.