Three children escape home fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three St. Joseph children are okay after safely getting out of a home that was on fire.
St. Joseph fire crews called out to a duplex on the 2600 block of Renick Street tonight around 7 p.m.
They say a fire started in a back bedroom.
Police say the kids inside had just come home from a babysitter in the neighborhood to get some items before going back.
They made it out safely.
Fire crews working the scene say if not for their quick work, the situation could have been much worse.
"On these older houses, especially in these neighborhoods like this, you have Bloom construction, which means that there's an opening channel from the basement all the way to the attic. If we don't get in and tear up some walls and make sure it's not in there, it will go to the attic and you just have a vacant lot. There's not much you can do,” Steve Dalsing from the St. Joseph Fire Department said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.