Three city election candidates speak at rally

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Yesterday's snow didn't slow down a few candidates for local office who were out on the campaign trail Thursday evening.
Mayoral candidate Gary Wilkinson, municipal judge candidate Terri Lowdon and at-large city council candidate Kenton Randolph spoke with family and friends and voters at a local restaurant.
They spoke of their reasons for running and their priorities if they were elected.
Wilkinson and Lowdon say they hope people who came out got a better understanding of why they have stepped up with the interest to serve.
“Hopefully people will find out that their people that represent them are accessible. We're willing to listen to what they have to say. That's how we establish our policies, based upon what the people think,” mayoral candidate Gary Wilkinson said.
“I think that people sometimes don't even really understand the role of municipal court. So that's part of it is, I like to educate people about municipal courts. So I hope that it sparks their interest, and gets them to know more about the municipal court and what it does,” municipal judge candidate Terri Lowdon said.
The general election is set for Tuesday, April 5.