Three fatalities confirmed following Amtrak train derailment in Missouri

(MENDON, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Public Safety confirmed that an Amtrak train has derailed near Mendon, Missouri.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B, three fatalities have been confirmed and multiple people are injured.
Two fatalities were on board the train, one was in a dump truck that was struck at an uncontrolled crossing located along Porche Prairie Avenue.
Amtrak confirmed in a statement that several cars derailed on train 4 traveling from Los Angles to Chicago after striking a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri at 12:42 p.m.
The company said that eight cars and two locomotives derailed after striking a truck that was obstructing a public crossing.
There were approximately 243 passengers and 12 crew members onboard with early reports of injuries.
Mendon, Missouri is approximately 40 miles from Chillicothe, Missouri.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson said in a tweet that "We are saddened to hear of the Amtrak train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon," Parson continued. "We ask Missourians to join us in praying for all those impacted."
This is a developing story, stay tuned to KQ2 for further updates.