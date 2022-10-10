Tiny Tot Town teaches children about their community

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Tuesday evening from 5:30-7PM, the Civic Arena will be transformed into a miniature version of St. Joseph, in order to give kids the opportunity to connect with and learn about their community.
"It gives kids an opportunity to interact with a miniature version of their community. We've got all kinds of wonderful community partners that are supporting us, so the bank is going to be here we'll have doctors, and the fire station," informs Lauren Kelly, Lead Parent Educator.
"Kids just get to interact with the community in the same way that their caregivers do," Kelly continues.
With over 25 Community Partners present, there will be no shortage of enriching activities for caretakers and their children to participate in -- from roller skating to batting cages to crafts, and more.
"90% of brain development happens between birth and the age of five, and that brain development is a result of a child's experiences with his or her environment. And so this is such a sensory rich environment for kids to really learn about what is around them in their community, and it just helps them kind of define their identity within the greater community space," Kelly says.
The Parents as Teachers program loves seeing caretakers connect with their little ones by helping them to understand the town that they're living in.
"Our motto is that the parents and the caregivers are the child's first and most important teacher. So it's not necessarily about the environment that they're in, it's the shared attention and those the interaction between the caregiver and the kids that really packs the punch and that's just delightful to see those attachment relationships," says Kelly.
The event is free and no sign up is required.
Free pizza and snacks will be provided.