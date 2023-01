(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the chance of heavy snow and below freezing temperatures, AAA offers some tips for drivers on the snow and ice.

Keep cold weather gear in your car, including a cell phone charger, jumper cables and warm clothing.

While AAA suggests staying home, if you must go out, clear all snow and ice off your vehicle, drive slowly and stay connected.

If you do find yourself stuck, stay with your vehicle, be visible and stay warm.

