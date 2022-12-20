 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, several inches of snow are
possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Winds could gust as high as 45 to 50 mph. For the Wind Chill
Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low
as 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and
northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Friday afternoon. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday morning through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Tips to avoid freezing pipes

Olvera adds that you can also get pipe insulation to help ensure they do not freeze.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Another thing to check on with the cold temperatures is your pipes to make sure they do not freeze.   

Earlier this year we spoke with staff at St. Joseph Winsupply on what you can do to be sure that your water will stay running.

"When the House drops at least below if it's about 20 for at least six hours 20 degrees, that's when your pipes will freeze. So if you want to be able to make sure your house is above that temperature. If you don't have an option to keep your house warm and you have to run a faucet they recommend using the furthest faucet away from the water heater and just let it drip for maybe a gallon per hour," Kyle Olvera from St. Joseph Winsupply says. 

