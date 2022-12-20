Tips to avoid freezing pipes

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Another thing to check on with the cold temperatures is your pipes to make sure they do not freeze.
Earlier this year we spoke with staff at St. Joseph Winsupply on what you can do to be sure that your water will stay running.
"When the House drops at least below if it's about 20 for at least six hours 20 degrees, that's when your pipes will freeze. So if you want to be able to make sure your house is above that temperature. If you don't have an option to keep your house warm and you have to run a faucet they recommend using the furthest faucet away from the water heater and just let it drip for maybe a gallon per hour," Kyle Olvera from St. Joseph Winsupply says.
Olvera adds that you can also get pipe insulation to help ensure they do not freeze.