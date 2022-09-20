Today is National Voter Registration Day, here is what Missourians need to register

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, here is what Missouri voters need and where they can register to vote in the upcoming election.

To register online, Missouri residents can visit the Secretary of State's website.

To register in-person, Missouri residents can visit their county clerk's office, the Department of Motor Vehicle and any library in town.

The deadline to register to vote in the November 8 election, is Wednesday, October 12. The Buchanan County Clerk's office will be open until 5 p.m. that day.

Absentee voting begins next Tuesday, September 27. Anyone that is not able to vote in-person on election day needs to go to the county clerk's office to vote absentee. If the voter is out of town, an absentee ballot can be mailed to their registered address and the ballot will need to be notarized.

Absentee voters that are confined to a home or are incapacitated automatically get a request for a ballot each election.

The county clerk's office must receive a signed request before they mail their ballot. No notary is needed for those ballots.