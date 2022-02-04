Today is National Wear Red Day, in honor of raising awareness of heart disease in women

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Heart disease is the number one cause of death for women– killing more than all forms of cancer combined.
National Wear Red Day is meant to encourage all women to take charge of their health.
According to the American Heart Association, many people are walking around heart disease and don’t even know it…saying that awareness is extremely important and saves lives.
“Just coming together to celebrate and showing their support of our cause. And the flood of red that happens on social media is absolutely amazing and starts the conversation, and it lets people kind of focus on their health for the day and hopefully that conversation continues and more lives will be saved that way,” said Laura Lopez, Executive Director of the Kansas City American Heart Association.
The American Heart Association also says regularly checking blood pressure, keeping an eye on cholesterol levels, and remaining physically active are all ways to prevent heart disease.