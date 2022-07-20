Today is the last day to request absentee ballot for August primary

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Voters in Buchanan County have until 5 p.m. today to request an absentee ballot for the August 2 primary.

Due to a technical issue, the county clerk said that the best ways for voters to get a request form today is to call their office at 816-271-1412 and they will assist in emailing a request form.

Voters can also go to the county clerk's office today until 4:30 p.m. to get an absentee ballot request form in person. The office is open during lunch hours.

Absentee ballots can be sent back anytime as long as it arrives before 7 p.m. on election night.

For more information on absentee ballots or to see sample ballots, visit the Buchanan County Clerk's website, link below.