11th Annual Cops and Bobbers Fishing Event

Trenton, MO; On June 3rd, 2023, the Trenton Police Department is once again holding its Cops and Kids fishing event titled "COPS ‘N BOBBERS". The event will be from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus (96 SE 8th Avenue, Trenton, Missouri).

This event is being co-sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation, NCMC Barton Farm Campus, Quail Forever and CFM Insurance.

The event is free for the kids and lunch is being provided by CFM Insurance.

The participating youth will be eligible for prizes.

Please note that children under 11 years of age must be accompanied by an adult and youth 16 and older must have a Missouri fishing permit.

Businesses, organizations, or individuals that would like to provide prizes or money to purchase prizes for the kids are encouraged to contact the Police Department as soon as possible.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Chief Rex Ross at 660-359-2121 or via email at rross@trentonmo.com.