2023 Missouri Fair Offering Accessiblilty and Sensory Resources

Missouri, The Director for The Missouri State Fair, Mark Wolfe, announced today that the 2023 Missouri Fair is partnering with Center for Human Services to offer sensory and accessibility resources during the event.
” The State Fair prides itself on offering something for everyone, including agriculture experiences, thrilling carnival midway rides, live entertainment, music, and more,” said Wolfe. “We recognize that all of the activity on the grounds might be overwhelming for some and are proud to partner with the Center for Human Services to provide resources for those fairgoers.”
CHS will have two tents throughout the fair which will have materials available for use by fairgoers. The tents will be open from 9 am to 5 pm for the duration of the fair from August 10th through August 20th.
There is a limit of 10 people allowed in the tents at any one time, anyone under 18 is required to be escorted by an adult in order to utilize the tent resources, and there is a time limit of 30 to 40 minutes per visit.
“As the Center for Human Services’ mission is “Life Beyond Limitations”, we are proud to partner with the State Fair in supporting Missourians of all abilities to experience the fair in a manner which enhances their enjoyment,” said David Kramer, CEO of the Center for Human Services. “We are very thankful to the fair’s leadership for their accommodating and collaborative approach to being more accessible to all.” David Kramer, CEO Center for Human Services.”
On August 17th CHS will be offering a sensory friendly time from noon to 2 pm at the Carnival Midway, they are partnering with Wade Shows for the event.
More information about the Missouri State Fair's Accessibility offerings can be found here Accessibility Assistance | Missouri State Fair (mostatefair.com).
More information about CHS can be found here Center for Human Services | Life Beyond Limitations | CHS MO (chs-mo.org).