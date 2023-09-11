28-Year-Old Atchison Man Dead after Fatal Buchanan County Crash

Buchanan County, MO; According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a fatal one vehicle crash occurred in Buchanan County, Missouri at approximately 6:54 a.m. on September 10th.
According to the MSHP accident report, Ryan Roper, 28, from Atchison, Kansas was driving westbound on US 59, crossed the center line, began to skid and slide before striking a fixed object, at which time the vehicle came to a rest facing east on its wheels.
Roper was pronounced dead at the scene, he was not wearing a seat belt.