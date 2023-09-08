50-Year-Old Kansas Man Plead Guilty to Charges Related to January 6th Capitol Breach

Olathe, KS; According to the United States District Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, a Kansas man plead guilty to a felony offense charge related to the January 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol.
Christopher Kuehne, 50, of Olathe, Kansas pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to a felony offense of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder before United States Judge Timothy Kelly.
Judge Kelly has scheduled Kuhene's sentencing for February 23, 2024.
According to court documents, Kuhene is associated with the Kansas City chapter of the Proud Boys and made plans with other members to attend a rally in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021.
Prior to his arrival in the Capitol, Kuhene sent a message to other members saying, "Be prepared not only to beat down but when you do action of violence so utterly massive that we send a message."
On January 6th Kuhene met with other members of Proud Boys and they made their way to the Capitol shouting "Whose streets? Our streets!"
Kuhene entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing Door at approximately 2:25 p.m.
Kuhene and other members made their way into the Crypt and maneuvered a lectern to block police from closing the door that would've kept other Proud Boy members from moving further into the building.
Kuhene and other members then moved from the Crypt to the Capitol Visitor Center before eventually leaving through the Senate Wing Door.
Kuhene deleted materials from his phone and encouraged other members to do the same.
This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's office for the District of Columbia and the Counterterrorism section of the U.S. Department of Justice's National Security Division.
The case is being investigated by the FBI's Kansas City and Washington field offices with assistance from U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.
In the 32 months since January 6, 2021 more than 1,146 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol and over 398 individuals have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
Anyone with tips can call 1-800-225-5324 or click here.