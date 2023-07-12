A Kansas Man Has Been Charged with a Violation of the National Firearms Act

Wichita, Kan; A federal jury has charged a Kansas man with one count of making a firearm and one count of possession of an unregistered firearm, both of these counts are a violation of the National Firearms Act.
Trenton Espinoza, a 19-year-old Wichita resident has been accused of modifying an Anderson Manufacturing rifle to make the overall length less than 26 inches and the barrel to be less than 16 inches,
The ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, and Firearms) is investigating these accusations while U.S. Assistant Attorney Katie Andrusak is prosecuting the case.