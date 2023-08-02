A Local Hero Saved a St. Joseph Man from Choking

St. Joseph, MO; A St. Joseph resident is thankful to a local hero after his life was saved over the weekend.
It was a typical Friday night at the iconic restaurant Hoof and Horn. They were packed wall to wall, when the night almost turned into a tragedy as one man started to choke on a piece of steak.
Reyce Merritt was eating with his family at Hoof and Horn in the South End of St. Joseph when his hero instincts kicked in.
Merritt says, "I noticed a lot of commotion coming from over there. I sat at the opposite end of the restaurant. I'm thinking I'm hearing women laughing hysterically. 'Get him up, get him up' is what I hear. I look over, thinking someone is drunk, had a little too much, and needs some help standing up. It turns out they're crying. They were crying hysterically,"
Meritt then went on to say, "I looked over and a man had slumped over on the table, and he was sort of turning blue at this point and I just rushed right to the man. I picked him up out of the chair did the Heimlich on him four times. I noticed it wasn't working."
Meritt continues his account of the events by saying, "I go to start chest compressions and right as I do, a woman comes from the kitchen saying, 'does anybody know how to use this?' and what she's holding up, it's called a dechoker device. It goes on like a face mask and then there's a tube that goes in the mouth. There's a tube that comes out here with a pole and what you do is you pull, and it pulls out whatever is stuck in the person's throat,"
Merritt adds, "I had seen the ads for the dechoker on Facebook and thought it was a gimmick. So, I didn't bother to order the device, but I did bother to watch the video on how to use it."
"I am ecstatic that I did because bottom line, that's what saved this man's life that night, said Merritt.
The man and his daughter did not want to be identified.
According to Merritt, the daughter did reach out to Merritt to express how appreciative she was and said she was eternally grateful for his (Merritt's) and the staff's efforts.
"I'm just really thankful everything worked out the way that it did, and he was okay," said a worker from the Hoof and Horn restaurant.