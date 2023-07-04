A New Law Is Set to Take Effect In August of 2023 in Missouri

Missouri, 12 years ago today an 11-year-old girl was shot and killed in Kansas City, Missouri by a stray bullet.
Blair Shanahan Lane was her name and now her mother, Michele Shanahan Demoss, is working with Missouri Lawmakers to get Blair's Law on the books.
The law officially passed in May of 2023 but won't take effect until August of this year.
Blair's Law makes the reckless discharge of a firearm a Class D felony for multi-time offenders.
Shanahan Demoss also runs a nonprofit charity in Kansas City called Blair's Foster Socks which provides free socks to foster children in Kansas City.