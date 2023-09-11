A Senior Parking Space at Central High School was Defaced

St. Joseph, MO; A senior parking spot at Central high school in St. Joseph was defaced over the weekend.
Insults were spray-painted on the student's parking spot, including a racial slur.
The student was informed by another student from Central high school about the damage done to the parking spot on Sunday evening.
Central high school is investigating the incident.
A statement was given to KQ2 by the St. Joseph School District Administration, "It is my understanding that the incident, which occurred over the weekend was not widespread. It impacted one student's parking spot, and it was cleaned up when it was discovered."
SJSD Administration went on to say, "School officials are conducting interviews as part of an investigation as to what occurred. An investigation is a routine process for any incident or alleged incident that occurs on school property."
SJSD Administration finished the statement by saying, "Once it is determined who was involved, the appropriate consequences will be assigned based on the district's policy/Student Code of Conduct."
According to the SJSD's disciplinary guidelines Threats or Verbal Assault is defined by, "Verbal, written, pictorial, or symbolic language or gestures that create a reasonable fear of physical injury or property damage. Includes any threat considered to be terrorist threats to any school population."
For the first offense of a threat or verbal assault the discipline is outlined as, "Principal and student conference, detention, in-school suspension, 1-180 days out-of-school suspension or expulsion."
For subsequent incidents of threats or verbal assault the discipline is outlined as, "In-school suspension, 1-180 days out-of-school suspension, or expulsion."
SJSD's Disciplinary Policy can be found here.