A St. Joseph Man Has Been Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for Felony Stealing and Armed Criminal Action

St. Joseph, MO; Chistopher Mejia of St. Joseph was out of prison for 100 days before holding an 18-year-old at knifepoint in order to steal his debit card.
According to a press release from the Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd, Mejia was sentenced to 18 years in prison for felony stealing and armed criminal action on July 28th.
Zahnd said "This defendant is the textbook definition of a career criminal. When he’s not in prison, he will victimize innocent people. He is exactly the type of person we build prisons for. However, given Missouri's revolving door prison policy, I fear he will again be paroled early.”
Zahnd sought the maximum sentence of 25 years at the trial, but Judge Ann Hansbrough sentenced Mejia to 18 years.
Attorney Zahnd said "We often talk about second chances, and I believe many people deserve a second chance. But we can’t keep giving hardened criminals third, fourth, and even fifth chances. At some point, we have to say, ‘enough is enough.’ That’s why my office sought the maximum possible sentence against Mr. Mejia, and I worry that even an 18-year sentence may enable him to hit the streets again where he can do further harm.”