 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

An Offender at the Chillicothe Correctional Facility Died on August 14th

  • 0
An Offender at the Chillicothe Correctional Facility Died on August 14th

Chillicothe, MO; According to a media release from the Chillicothe Correctional Center, an inmate at the facility was pronounced dead around 3:49 pm on Monday August 14th. 

Joyce Burgess was being held at the Chillicothe Correctional Center on a 15-year sentence for second-degree murder and armed criminal action that occurred in St. Louis County. 

Burgess was transferred to the Missouri Department of Corrections on November 26, 2013. 

Burgess was 67-years-old and was pronounced dead at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri. 

An autopsy will be conducted. 

Recommended for you