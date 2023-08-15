An Offender at the Chillicothe Correctional Facility Died on August 14th

Chillicothe, MO; According to a media release from the Chillicothe Correctional Center, an inmate at the facility was pronounced dead around 3:49 pm on Monday August 14th.
Joyce Burgess was being held at the Chillicothe Correctional Center on a 15-year sentence for second-degree murder and armed criminal action that occurred in St. Louis County.
Burgess was transferred to the Missouri Department of Corrections on November 26, 2013.
Burgess was 67-years-old and was pronounced dead at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.
An autopsy will be conducted.