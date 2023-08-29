AT&T Dismisses Cell Tower Lawsuits

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) According to the City of St. Joseph, following months of litigation AT&T recently dismissed the lawsuits with the City's consent.
In 2021 and 2022, two applications were filed seeking conditional use permits authorizing construction of an AT&T telecommunications tower at 3802 Karnes Road. Both applications had extensive community opposition.
City Council determined the applications fell short of the requirements of City code and denied them.
AT&T then filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking a ruling to allow the construction of the tower.
AT&T has now filed an application to construct an alternative telecommunications tower at 3914 Karnes Road.