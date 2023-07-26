Attempted coup underway in Niger, regional leaders say, with reports guards are holding president

(CNN) — The leader of Niger has reportedly been seized by members of the presidential guard, triggering warnings from regional powers a coup is underway.
The area around the presidential palace in the capital Niamey, where President Mohamed Bazoum is reportedly being held, is currently like a “ghost town,” a journalist on the ground told CNN, describing the situation as “tense.”
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said there had been an “attempt to seize power by force” in the West African country, in a statement on Wednesday.
“ECOWAS condemns in the strongest terms the attempt to seize power by force and calls on the coup plotters to free the democratically-elected President of the Republic immediately and without any condition,” the bloc added.
Niger’s presidential complex was sealed off Wednesday, according to the journalist.
They said heavily armed members of the Presidential Guard began assembling outside the Presidential Palace early on Wednesday morning. The journalist observed roughly twenty members of the Presidential Guard outside the palace complex later in the day.
A statement on the presidency’s social media channels said President Mohamed Bazoum is “doing well.” CNN cannot verify the statement.
“The President of the Republic and his family are doing well. The Army and the National Guard are ready to attack the elements of the GP [Presidential Guard] involved in this fit of anger if they do not return to their better senses,” a tweet from the presidency said.
“ECOWAS and the international community will hold all those involved in the plot responsible for the security and safety of the President, his family, members of the government and the general public,” the ECOWAS statement said.
The country’s Presidential Guard and government authorities are currently in discussion, a source close to the president told CNN. The source did not reveal what exactly was being discussed.
CNN has reached out to the AFRICOM (United States Africa Command), US and French embassies in Niger.
‘Avoid all travel’
The presidential guards are holding Bazoum inside the palace, which has been blocked off by military vehicles since Wednesday morning, Reuters and the Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported Wednesday. Reuters cited security sources and AFP referenced sources close to Bazoum.
The journalist who spoke to CNN said that the city’s center and the roads surrounding the Presidential Palace have been blocked, adding that the country’s military appeared to have taken control of state TV.
He said he has so far been unable to reach the country’s Ministry of Defence and Ministry for the Interior for comment on the situation.
A member of the National Guard guarding the building for both ministries told the journalist that there are currently no officials inside.
The US Embassy in Niger said it had received reports of political instability within the capital Niamey.
“At this time the city is calm. We advise everyone to limit unnecessary movements, and avoid all travel along Rue de la Republique until further notice,” the embassy said.
Agency footage from the capital Niamey shows the rest of the city appearing clam.
Nigerian president Bola Tinubu – the current chair of ECOWAS – has also issued a statement condemning “unpleasant developments” in Niger.
Tinbu said they are “closely monitoring the situation and developments.”
“It should be quite clear to all players in the Republic of Niger that the leadership of the ECOWAS Region and all lovers of democracy around the world will not tolerate any situation that incapacitates the democratically-elected government of the country.
“The ECOWAS leadership will not accept any action that impedes the smooth functioning of legitimate authority in Niger or any part of West Africa,” the statement said.
Bazoum was elected in 2021. Attempts on power in the landlocked West African state are common. Niger has experienced four coups since independence from France in 1960.
Calls for ‘peace and stability’
The situation in Niger triggered widespread condemnation, with international leaders calling for peace amid the apparent unrest.
The United Nations “stands by the Government and the people of Niger,” a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.
“The Secretary-General is following closely the situation in Niger. He condemns in the strongest terms any effort to seize power by force and to undermine democratic governance, peace and stability in Niger,” Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.
The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, also criticized “any attempt to destabilize democracy and threaten the stability of Niger.”
France’s foreign ministry voiced concern and said it “is closely monitoring the development of the situation” in Niger.
And White House officials said they “strongly condemn any effort to detain or subvert the functioning of Niger’s democratically elected government.”
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the partnership between Washington and the West African country is contingent on its “continued commitment to democratic standards.”
