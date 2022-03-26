 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bearcats win third-straight Division II National Championship

  • 0
NWMSU National Champs 2022

(EVANSVILLE, In.) The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats have done it and won their third-straight Division II National Championship. 

Northwest had a 18-point lead in the second half, but Augusta was able to close the gap to a one-point game.

The Bearcats were able to hold off the Jaguars to win 67-58.

We will have more on this game and highlights from Evansville tonight on KQ2 News at 10pm. 

Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com 

Tags

Recommended for you