Bearcats win third-straight Division II National Championship

(EVANSVILLE, In.) The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats have done it and won their third-straight Division II National Championship.
Northwest had a 18-point lead in the second half, but Augusta was able to close the gap to a one-point game.
The Bearcats were able to hold off the Jaguars to win 67-58.
THE BEARCATS HAVE DONE IT!— Chris Roush (@chrisRroush) March 26, 2022
Northwest wins their third-straight national championship. pic.twitter.com/lZ7S0WU5Rp