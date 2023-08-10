Bidenomics: What is President Biden's Economic Plan for America?

Washington D.C., On August 10, President Biden tweeted "Today's numbers show our economy remains strong. Annual inflation has fallen by around two thirds since last summer and real wages are up for working folks this year. We've done this while maintaining near record low unemployment and strong economic growth. That's Bidenomics"
What is 'Bidenomics'?
According to the White House website Bidenomics is President Biden's economic plan that works from the middle out and the bottom up. The plan is rooted around three key stages: Making smart public investments in America, Empowering & educating workers in order to grow the middle class, and promoting competition to lower costs & help entrepreneurs and small businesses thrive.
The United States Department of Agriculture reports that cost of food-at-home (grocery store or supermarket food purchases) is up 4.7 percent since June of 2022 and food-away-from-home (restaurant purchases) is up 7.7 percent since June of 2022.
According to AAA, gas prices are down compared to last year. This year's current average is $3.828 per gallon whereas last year's average was $4.010 per gallon.
Norada Real Estate and Investments reports that there is an increase for affordable housing since last year, more people are moving to rural areas as opposed to urban areas since the pandemic, home prices are increasing and will continue to increase throughout 2023, mortgage standards have become more strict, and there has been an increase in technology investment in order to build modular homes and use 3D printing.
With all of these numbers in mind its hard to determine whether Bidenomics is doing what it promised for America's economy, perhaps only time will tell.
For more information about the housing market click here.
for more information about gas prices go to here.
for more information about food prices click here.
For more information about Bidenomics go here.