Savannah, MO; According to The City of Savannah, there is a large water leak which is causing low water pressure for citizens all over town. There is a boil advisory in effect until further notice.
Boil Advisory Savannah Missouri
- By: Nicole Scott
-
- Updated
- 0
Nicole Scott
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today