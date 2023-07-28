BREAKING: I-229 Bridge Asphalt Buckles Due to Extreme Heat

UPDATE: MoDOT has closed the I-229 bridge to asses it for repairs. Drivers need to find alternate routes.
St. Joseph, MO; The St. Joseph Police Department is on scene with MoDOT at the I-229 Bridge in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Extreme heat conditions have caused the asphalt on the bridge to buckle and have created unsafe driving conditions.
MoDOT will be shutting down the northbound lane and directing traffic on the bridge to exit off onto Edmond Street.
After traffic has cleared on the bridge MoDOT is planning to close the bridge for repairs.
This is a developing story; we will provide updates as they become available.