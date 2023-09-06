Buchanan County Endangered Person Advisory

Buchanan County, MO; The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred in DeKalb, Missouri on September 5th around 10:30 p.m.
Alexis Humes is 15 year old a white female, she is 5 feet 3 inches tall, approximately 110 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Humes is believed to be in the company of Carter Sanders Hall, a male aged 17, against her will.
The two are believed to be in the Kirksville, Missouri area in a white Chevrolet Silverado with black wheels.
If you have any information related to the missing person call 911 or the Buchanan County Sherriff's Department at 816-271-4777.