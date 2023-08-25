Cars Were Broken Into and An Officer Involved Shooting Occurred In Gladstone, Missouri Early This Morning

Gladstone, MO; Gladstone Police arrived to the Englewood Vista Apartments on North Main Street around 3:20 am on August 25th after receiving reports about car prowlers.
Police said that when they arrived they encountered three people "demonstrating suspicious behavior" and when police approached them one of the people fled on foot.
Another person tried to get into a vehicle and when an officer followed them the officer ended up getting dragged by the vehicle.
Captain Boydston with the Gladstone Police Department told KQ2 that the officer then shot the person in the car an "unknown number of times", the person was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Boydston told KQ2 that the officer who was dragged by the vehicle was treated for minor injuries at the scene and was released shortly afterward.
One of the people was taken into custody while the other got away.
The Northland Officer Involved Shooting Team has taken over the investigation.
Authorities said that several cars in the area where the shooting took place had been broken into.
Boydston stated "For this area of Gladstone, we kind of border Kansas City, but it's not real typical for this area right here." Referring to both the car break-ins and the shooting.
Clay County and Kansas City police were called in to assist in the investigation.