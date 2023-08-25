 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Cars Were Broken Into and An Officer Involved Shooting Occurred In Gladstone, Missouri Early This Morning

  • Updated
  • 0
Cars Were Broken Into and An Officer Involved Shooting Occurred In Gladstone, Missouri Early This Morning

Gladstone, MO; Gladstone Police arrived to the Englewood Vista Apartments on North Main Street around 3:20 am on August 25th after receiving reports about car prowlers. 

Police said that when they arrived they encountered three people "demonstrating suspicious behavior" and when police approached them one of the people fled on foot. 

Another person tried to get into a vehicle and when an officer followed them the officer ended up getting dragged by the vehicle. 

Captain Boydston with the Gladstone Police Department told KQ2 that the officer then shot the person in the car an "unknown number of times", the person was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Boydston told KQ2 that the officer who was dragged by the vehicle was treated for minor injuries at the scene and was released shortly afterward.

One of the people was taken into custody while the other got away.

The Northland Officer Involved Shooting Team has taken over the investigation. 

Authorities said that several cars in the area where the shooting took place had been broken into. 

Boydston stated "For this area of Gladstone, we kind of border Kansas City, but it's not real typical for this area right here." Referring to both the car break-ins and the shooting. 

Clay County and Kansas City police were called in to assist in the investigation. 

Tags

Recommended for you