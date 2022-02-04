Challengers want new blood on city council

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With primary elections coming up next Tuesday, candidates are in the homestretch of trying to get their message out.

Today, we meet three more challengers.

City council at-large candidate Kenton Randolph says now is the right time to run for elected office.

"I think this is the most critical election we've seen in a long time," Randolph said.

The local business owner says he's been disappointed by some of the current city's leadership.

"We haven't progressed in the right direction. What's happened there? We've had the same people in office going down the same road saying we need beautification, we need safety, we need growth in St. Joseph. We're not there,” Randolph said.

What Randolph says will turn the tide is leaders with a different perspective and a different set of skill sets.

"I think it's essential that we place some people that have a business background on this council to help strengthen that. These are great people that are helping St. Joseph and I commend them for their service. But, if the citizens of St. Joseph could do one thing is to allow some business people on the council like it used to be with a business mindset, we're going to have a lot of strength,” Randolph said.

The lifelong St. Joseph resident pines for the times when the city was thriving.

"I'm willing to invest my time to help bring St. Joseph back to what it once was. It's sad to see the community that once was beautiful and we have a lot of things to for, we have a lot of great history here. We have a lot of things that are really wonderful in St. Joseph that many other communities don't have. I believe with the right mindset we can definitely move things forward and look forward to a lot of good things to come,” Randolph said.

Candidate Ken Reeder already sits on the board of education at the St. Joseph School District. In his campaign for city council he says look at what he's already done with the schools.

"Most people know who have already given me the honor to serve is that I will be there for them. It's a taxpayer thing. I don't consider it a right. I consider it a responsibility for spending my money to be questioning it and questioning those things which I think everybody for sure knows I will be questioning," Reeder said.

Reeder says he's running on his record of being a Contrarian.

One issue he is definitely at odds with with the current city council is how they've spent federal Covid relief funding and other dollars.

"I think we have to come off this mentality right now there's a large amount of free money, free money, free money. We've overspent even the free money that we're going to get. I think we're going to have a real hiccup here shortly. The next council will have a hangover effect. This council hasn't been shy about spending money,” Reeder said.

Reeder says he had other ideas for how to spend the federal Covid relief funding.

"I would have liked to see a reduction of every single person's sewer bills in this town with that money and just stagger it out. Just start it out in an interest bearing account with $5-10 million and draw interest on it and pay everyone's sewer bills down,” Reeder said.

On I-229, Reeder says tearing down the double decker bridge would kill any kind of hope for growth in downtown St. Joseph and the entire city.

"It's such a small piece or road. If it were 6-10 miles of road that'd be different. It's just 1 1/3 miles. The safety, the convenience across town, the impact of every individual in town. Even if it's just 50 cents a day for the 17,000 cars a day that use it, ok. So what? That should be good enough,” Reeder said.

For candidate Jeff Schomburg, he says he's running because he thinks there needs to be some new blood in City Hall.

"It's good to have a little bit of change out there and in talking to people, they are ready for that. I think it brings in more energy and excitement. I think that will spark a lot of things,” Schomburg said.

Schomburg is one of the owners of Kruze's Auto Repair.

He says it's his business background that would be a big asset to the next council.

"I think we need more of them and we need to bring in larger businesses into St. Joseph that can employ more people. If we can get that kind of growth in here, it'll all trickle down to more money in everybody's pockets,” Schomburg said.

And facing the staffing shortage and pay issues with public safety workers St. Joseph, Schomburg says city leaders waited too long before addressing the problem.

"I think you need to be more proactive instead of waiting four years of knowing that you need to pay them. You budget that in for those four years and you pay gradual increases to them instead of reacting,” Schomburg said.

Eight of the nine candidates running for at-large seats on the city council will advance to the general election in April.

Our look at the council's second district race will be Friday night and then the mayor's race primary preview will be Sunday night.

