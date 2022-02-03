Chamber of Commerce Public Affairs Coffee, Mayoral Candidate Forum held Thursday morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thursday morning, members of the community gathered to learn more about each of the four candidates running for mayor of St. Joseph.
“So anyone interested in voting for the mayor's race could learn a little bit about the candidate,” said Kristi Bailey, Director of Communications & Marketing at the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
“Well, I wanted to be more informed on the candidates' positions on different issues,” said Kristi Green, who attended the forum.
Taking place at Stoney Creek hotel bright and early, the candidates took the stage and answered questions on hot button topics.
“It's so important to know the issues that you're voting on,” said Bailey.
“Community members need to know what's going on and they need to know what our leaders are thinking,” said Don Tolly, an attendee of the forum.
The discussion covered topics ranging from all aspects of the city, with each member of the audience having their own main interests.
“Our school systems and economic development,” said Tolly.
“Well, I think the biggest is the appearance of St. Joseph,” said Green.
"Crime and safety and infrastructure. I-229. Downtown,” said Bailey.
This, allowing the voters to narrow down their vote for mayor as election day approaches.
“So it's important to learn about who you're voting for,” said Bailey.
“You want to vote for the person that best represents your views, your concerns,” said Green.
If you want your voice heard in this local election, make sure to head to the polls on February 8th for the primaries.
“If you want the issues that are important to you to be addressed, then you have to get out and vote,” said Green.
“I will be at the polls on February 8th. Please get out and vote. And that's what makes a difference in St. Joseph,” said Tolly.