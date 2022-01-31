Chiefs fall to Bengals in overtime during AFC Championship

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The road to the super bowl came to a sad end today for Kansas City.
The Kansas City Chiefs fell short in the AFC championship game.
But the second half troubles striking once again this season.
The Chiefs led 21-3 going into the second quarter. However, the Bengals began their comeback in the second quarter by preventing the Chiefs from scoring a critical touchdown before halftime.
In the third quarter, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow rallied his team back to tie the game 21-21 after a touchdown to Ja’Marr Chase and a two-point conversion.
The Bengals would then take the lead after a field goal.
After being set up by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, kicker Harrison Butker tied the game at the end of regulation to force overtime.
The Chiefs won the coin toss, but the hopes of Chiefs fans were crushed after a pass from Mahomes was picked off, setting up the game winning field goal by the Bengals.
The final score was 27-24, sending the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989.
The Chiefs season ended with a 14-6 overall record.