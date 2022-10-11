Chiefs outlast Raiders in close thriller

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 last night during Monday Night Football.
It was a back and forth thriller on the big screen, marking the Chiefs 4-1 and the Raiders 1-4.
It was Travis Kelce's world and Chiefs Kingdom was living in it. Kelce had four touchdowns for only 25 yards. He is the fourth tight end in NFL history to have four receiving touchdowns in a game since 1985.
“I've been so fortunate to be here. And I think it's a mentality to never let a day stop, never let a day you know, I've never let a day slip by that you're not working your tail off for the guys around you home. And it's in my mind that I'm going to have that mentality and until I hang these things up and you know, wherever I land on all these lists that you guys keep bringing up. That it'd be it'd be it's pretty cool to just be in talks with them,” Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce says.
The Chiefs were down 17-0 at one point in the first-half, but it was a roughing the passer call on Chris Jones that completely turned the game around.
"It wasn't it wasn't the greatest call in the world,” Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes says. "He's gonna try to get off of them, but he kind of, they're both fighting for the ball at the same time. It's tough, but you have to find a way to bounce back and we did."
Marquez Valdez-Scantling also was hot tonight. He said he's never experienced an electric stadium like this before and that the Raiders-Chiefs rivalry is the best rivalry in football that he's ever been a part of.
"It was a completely different atmosphere,” Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Marquez Valdez says. "I'm excited to go and, and beat him up, beat him up in their hometown as well."
Next week, the Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills in Kansas City for a Sunday afternoon kick at 3:25pm.