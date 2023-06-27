 Skip to main content
City of Savannah Boil Advisory

  • Updated
  • 0
Boil Advisory

Savannah, MO; According to the City of Savannah there are no updates on the status of the boil advisory. They are waiting for the results of testing before making any conclusions. 

