Savannah, MO; According to the City of Savannah there are no updates on the status of the boil advisory. They are waiting for the results of testing before making any conclusions.
City of Savannah Boil Advisory
- By: Nicole Scott
-
- Updated
- 0
Nicole Scott
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today